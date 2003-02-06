© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Conversations About Time - Part I

By Susan Stamberg
Published February 6, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Every Thursday in February, NPR Special Correspondent Susan Stamberg will examine the concept of time; what it is, how best to use it and why it is we never seem to have enough of it. In the first of the series, Susan Stamberg talks with James Gleick, author of Faster: The Acceleration of Just About Everything, to find out why it seems time is always in short supply. (Faster: The Acceleration of Just About Everything, published by Vintage Books, ISBN: 067977548X)

Morning Edition
Susan Stamberg
Nationally renowned broadcast journalist Susan Stamberg is a special correspondent for NPR.
