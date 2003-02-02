© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NASA Press Conference

By Richard Harris,
Steve Inskeep
Published February 2, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Remains have been found from all seven astronauts killed when the space shuttle Columbia broke apart upon re-entry Saturday, NASA officials say. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep and Richard Harris

Copyright 2003 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Richard Harris
Award-winning journalist Richard Harris has reported on a wide range of topics in science, medicine and the environment since he joined NPR in 1986. In early 2014, his focus shifted from an emphasis on climate change and the environment to biomedical research.
See stories by Richard Harris
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now