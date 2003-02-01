© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Astronaut Profiles

By Jennifer Ludden
Published February 1, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Jennifer Ludden profiles the seven astronauts who perished aboard the space shuttle Columbia. (This is a repeat from earlier in the show.)

Copyright 2003 NPR

All Things Considered
Jennifer Ludden
