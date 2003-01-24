© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Life and Death Drama in Mozambique

Published January 24, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

People in Mozambique are enthralled by the continuing drama of five men charged with killing Carlos Cardoso, a journalist who exposed deep-rooted corruption. The riveting real-life drama stars the president's son as the evil mastermind behind the murder of a crusading journalist who came too close to the truth. This story of greed, betrayal and AK-47's has supplanted the popular Brazilian soap operas on battered televisions and crackling radios in this sweltering port city. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now