The Queen's Trousers

Britain's Queen Elizabeth seems to be trying to update the royal image by adopting a common touch.

She's taken a ride on the London Underground, had a pint in a pub... and now she's wearing pants in public.

After her recent knee surgery, photographers captured the queen walking out of the hospital in a gray pantsuit.

She had never done that before -- apart from wearing traditional riding gear. The Times of London has devoted team coverage to resulting uproar.

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Times lifestyle columnist Damian Barr.

