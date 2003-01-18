© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Queen's Trousers

By Steve Inskeep
Published January 18, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Britain's Queen Elizabeth seems to be trying to update the royal image by adopting a common touch.

She's taken a ride on the London Underground, had a pint in a pub... and now she's wearing pants in public.

After her recent knee surgery, photographers captured the queen walking out of the hospital in a gray pantsuit.

She had never done that before -- apart from wearing traditional riding gear. The Times of London has devoted team coverage to resulting uproar.

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Times lifestyle columnist Damian Barr.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
