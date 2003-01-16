© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Brazilian Fear

By John Ydstie
Published January 16, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Guest host John Ydstie talks with Alberto Almeida, who has devised an index to measure fear among residents of nine major cities in Brazil. Almeida is the head of opinion research at Brazil's leading business school, the Fundacao Getulio Vargas, in Rio de Janeiro.

Copyright 2003 NPR

