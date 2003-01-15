© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Supreme Court on Copyright Law

By Neda Ulaby
Published January 15, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

The U.S. Supreme Court today upheld a 1998 law that extends copyright for 20 years. Internet publisher Eric Eldred maintains a website where he posts out-of-print literature that's in the public domain for free. He and his lawyers had argued that the founding fathers intended creative works to eventually revert to the public domain for the benefit of all. The Supreme Court ruled that Congress was within its Constitutional powers to extend the length of copyright. NPR's Neda Ulaby reports.

Copyright 2003 NPR

