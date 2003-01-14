© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
LAPD May Curb Response to Burglar Alarms

By Mandalit del Barco
Published January 14, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Los Angeles city leaders consider whether police should stop responding to most home and office burglar alarms that have not been verified by an eyewitness. Homeowners and alarm companies say that would-be burglars will get the wrong signal. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports.

Mandalit del Barco
