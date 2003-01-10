© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commentary: Stay in Korea

Published January 10, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

We hear the second of two opinions about the presence of U.S. troops on the Korean peninsula. Today, Kurt Campbell, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense, argues that U.S. troops are needed on the Korean peninsula because the United States should be the stabilizing force in the region. Yesterday, a member of the Pentagon's Defense Policy Board made an argument for pulling at least half, and perhaps all American military forces out of South Korea as a way to force other nations in north-east Asia to take a lead in diffusing the situation there.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now