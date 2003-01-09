© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cornbread Recipe

Published January 9, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

When commentator Aaron Freeman's mother makes cornbread, she measures by sight, not with a measuring cup, and that bugged Aaron. Future generations of Freemans would not be able to make the cornbread, too, if she didn't write it down -- and she refused to.

So he wrote down the recipe, and happily e-mailed it to anyone who wanted a copy. And he carefully measured ingredients every time he made it -- until one day, his measuring cup was dirty...

The recipe:

1 cup corn meal
1 teaspoon salt
1 egg
Half a teaspoon of baking powder
Three-quarters of a cup of boiling water

Mix, press into patties, then fry.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now