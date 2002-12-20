The Race Debate After Lott

Marty Kurcias, NPR News / Thornell Page, in foreground, joins (from right to left) Laura Schiavo and Woodruff "Woody" Price in NPR's Studio 4A.

Marty Kurcias, NPR News / <i>All Things Considered</i> host Michele Norris (left) moderates the discussion.

Marty Kurcias, NPR News / <i>All Things Considered</i> guest host Lynn Neary (center) also moderated the roundtable discussion.

Friday's announcement by Sen. Trent Lott (R-Miss.) that he will relinquish the post of Senate Majority Leader comes after weeks of debate over whether he was fit for the position. Lott's comments at the 100th birthday party for Sen. Strom Thurmond (R-S.C.) set off a national debate on race.

All Things Considered gathered a group of people who work together at the Historical Society of Washington, D.C., to talk about the implications of Lott's remarks, and where America goes from here. The participants included:

• James Banks, Historical Society of Washington, D.C. board member, active in housing issues and local organizations.

• Sam Black, attorney and HSWDC board member.

• Kate Damon, graphic designer and consultant.

• Shireen Dodson, chairman-elect of the HSWDC -- formerly worked for the Smithsonian Institution, active in the Girl Scout Council, author.

• Barbara Franco, president and CEO of the HSWDC.

• Wilbert Glover, facility manager of the HSWDC.

• Nedra Lee, development associate of the HSWDC.

• Thornell Page, Page Research Associates -- active in the Washington Convention and Tourism Corporation, U.P.O., Preservation Board member.

• Woodruff "Woody" Price, retired CSX employee, current chair of the HSWDC board.

• Laura Schiavo, exhibits coordinator for the HSWDC.

• Ed Swailes, publishing and public relations professional, HSWDC board member.

