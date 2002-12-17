Albright Testifies at Hague Tribunal
Geraldine Coughlan reports from the war crimes tribunal in The Hague, where former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testified today on behalf of Biljana Plavsic, a former president of the Bosnian Serb Republic. Plavsic has pleaded guilty to a charge of persecution, and the tribunal is now considering a sentence. Albright called Plavsic a "conflicted individual," a Serb nationalist who nevertheless helped enforce the Dayton Peace accords for Bosnia.
Copyright 2002 NPR