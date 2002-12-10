© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Yoko Ono on Peace

By Susan Stamberg
Published December 10, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Susan Stamberg continues her Tuesday series on peace by talking to Yoko Ono about her lifelong efforts to promote peace. As a little girl during World War Two, Ono spent time in Tokyo bomb shelters during Allied air raids. Today, she continues the peace activism that she and her late husband, John Lennon, were involved in during his lifetime. This year, Ono started a new prize called the Lennon-Oko Grant for Peace an award for artists who live in areas where there's conflict.

Morning Edition
Susan Stamberg
Nationally renowned broadcast journalist Susan Stamberg is a special correspondent for NPR.
