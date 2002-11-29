© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The White Coat Ceremony

Published November 29, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

At medical schools all over the country, first-year students participate in a ceremony that seems like an ancient ritual, but is actually less that 10 years old -- the white coat ceremony. White coats were adopted by doctors to make their profession seem more scientific. But the white coat ceremony was designed to instill values of caring and compassion in doctors. Commentator Joe Wright isn't sure that the ceremony is enough to instill those values. (2:45)

Copyright 2002 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now