First Thanksgiving

By Jacki Lyden
Published November 28, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Jacki Lyden visits a multi-cultural elementary school in Washington, D.C., to hear from children experiencing their first Thanksgiving and learning what it means to be thankful.

All Things Considered
Jacki Lyden
