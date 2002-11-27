© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Venezuelan Opposition Group Sets National Strike

By Martin Kaste
Published November 27, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

The opposition to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez plans a national strike for next week. The movement hopes to oust Chavez from office. NPR's Martin Kaste reports.

Copyright 2002 NPR

Morning Edition
Martin Kaste
