'Die Another Day'

Published November 25, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

The latest James Bond film, Die Another Day made a reported $47 million at the box office over the weekend. If your $8.50 was among those millions, you saw Pierce Brosnan in the starring role. And if you watched closely, you also might also have caught a glimpse Richard Cohen -- an experienced fencer brought in as an extra. Richard Cohen is the author of then new book BY THE SWORD: A History of Gladiators, Musketeers, Samurai, Swashbucklers, and Olympic Champions. (Random House)

Copyright 2002 NPR

All Things Considered
