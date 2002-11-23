© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Bush Cheers NATO Expansion in Bucharest Speech

By Scott Simon,
Don Gonyea
Published November 23, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

President Bush speaks at Revolution Square in Bucharest, site of the downfall of toppled Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. He tells a huge crowd the world is "tired of tyrants," and welcomes Romania to NATO. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to NPR's Don Gonyea.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
