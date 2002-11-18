© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Theory or Practice at Columbia's Journalism School

Published November 18, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Jad Abumrad reports on a recent controversy at Columbia University's Journalism School that has sparked a larger debate over the future of the news business. The university's new president Lee Bollinger has questioned the hands-on emphasis of the school's curriculum, concerned that skills training may be denying students exposure to the theory-driven side of journalism. But faculty insist that they offer students a complete education, and argue that the climate in today's professional press make practical training a must.

