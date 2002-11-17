© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Ethicist

By Steve Inskeep,
Randy Cohen
Published November 17, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Is it OK to gloat privately at a former friend's misfortune? What should you do about the gift you really don't like but are afraid to toss? Randy Cohen, who writes The Ethicist column for The New York Times Magazine, joins NPR's Steve Inskeep for this week's installment of ethical dillemas from our listeners. (If you wish to pose an ethical question to Randy, write to the broadcast via email: watc@npr.org Put the word "ethics" in the subject line, and leave a daytime phone number.)

Copyright 2002 NPR

All Things Considered
Steve Inskeep
Randy Cohen
