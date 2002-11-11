Putin in Brussels

NPR's Nick Spicer reports from Brussels, where Russian president Vladimir Putin met today with NATO Secretary General Lord Robertson, as well as with leaders of the European Union. The public statements at both NATO and the EU were conciliatory, and Russia and the EU even resolved a long-standing dispute over the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. But the meetings were clouded by controversy over Chechnya. Protesters demonstrated against Russia's war in the breakaway republic, and EU officials indicated the issue was a topic of debate in their meetings.

