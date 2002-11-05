© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Investors Turning to Bond Funds Find New Risks

By Laura Sydell
Published November 5, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Bond funds have become more attractive to investors as the stock market struggles. But there are risks involved with bond funds, too. NPR's Laura Sydell reports.

Laura Sydell
Laura Sydell fell in love with the intimate storytelling qualities of radio, which combined her passion for theatre and writing with her addiction to news. Over her career she has covered politics, arts, media, religion, and entrepreneurship. Currently Sydell is the Digital Culture Correspondent for NPR's All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, and NPR.org.
