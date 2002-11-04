© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Close Minn. Senate Race Readies for Debate

By David Welna
Published November 4, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's David Welna reports from St. Paul that all eyes are on Minnesota's senate race, where White House-backed Republican Norm Coleman is being challenged by former vice president Walter Mondale. Mondale stepped in to lead a speedy campaign after Minnesota Democratic senator Paul Wellstone died in a plane crash. Coleman has retooled his campaign to opposed Mondale, and polls are unclear on who leads this tight race. Both men are expected to flex their eligibility at today's debate.

Morning Edition
David Welna
David Welna is NPR's national security correspondent.
