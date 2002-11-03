© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Unusual House Race in California

By Richard Gonzales
Published November 3, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Democrat Tom Lantos of California is a holocaust survivor. He faces an unusual challenge from a Palestinian-born Muslim-American. NPR's Richard Gonzales reports.

Copyright 2002 NPR

Tags

US / WorldAll Things Considered
Richard Gonzales
Richard Gonzales is NPR's National Desk Correspondent based in San Francisco. Along with covering the daily news of region, Gonzales' reporting has included medical marijuana, gay marriage, drive-by shootings, Jerry Brown, Willie Brown, the U.S. Ninth Circuit, the California State Supreme Court and any other legal, political, or social development occurring in Northern California relevant to the rest of the country.
See stories by Richard Gonzales
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now