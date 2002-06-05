© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
When I Was a Young Man

Published June 5, 2002 at 12:00 AM EDT

Bob Kerrey, a decorated war hero and former U.S. senator, has written a book about his experiences in Vietnam, including the raid he led on a village in which more than a dozen women and children were killed. Kerrey discusses the incident and his memoir, When I Was a Young Man, with Morning Edition host Bob Edwards. Read an excerpt of the book and hear an extended version of the interview online. (7:09) {STATIONS:} Kerrey's book, "When I Was a Young Man," is published by Harcourt Brace; ISBN: 0151004749.

Morning Edition
